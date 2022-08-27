Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 423.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,661 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 21,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $16.53 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.65.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

