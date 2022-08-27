Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 8,915 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

BATS PAVE opened at $26.48 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

