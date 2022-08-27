Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 18,312 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.39 and its 200 day moving average is $201.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

