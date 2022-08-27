Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 93,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,906,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Down 2.9 %

Boeing stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

