Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,511 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.27 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02.

