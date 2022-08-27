Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,064 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $165.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.68 and its 200 day moving average is $185.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

