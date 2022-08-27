Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $29.32 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 193,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 367,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $4,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

