Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,818 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of F stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

