Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 615.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,469,000 after purchasing an additional 106,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

