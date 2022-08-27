Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 9,274 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

