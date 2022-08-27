Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 24,813 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

