Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $10.50 target price on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.57.

Centennial Resource Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Insider Activity at Centennial Resource Development

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centennial Resource Development

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $752,453.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,332,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 404,565 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $2,295,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

