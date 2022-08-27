Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.55

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.55 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 95.72 ($1.16). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.13), with a volume of 2,807,774 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,030.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 77.77%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

