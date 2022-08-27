Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.55

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 88.55 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 95.72 ($1.16). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.13), with a volume of 2,807,774 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,030.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.77%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

