Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Celsion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsion

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsion will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

