CEEK VR Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $139.57 million and $21.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

