CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTGLY remained flat at $4.30 during trading hours on Friday. 11,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. CD Projekt has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $13.65.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.0347 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.
