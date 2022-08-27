CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

CBBI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 30,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $118.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.64.

CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

