Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. 1,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

