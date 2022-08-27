Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. 1,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile
