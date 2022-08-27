CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Director James Huang Purchases 5,000 Shares

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) Director James Huang bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 239,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,078.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, James Huang bought 39,527 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $148,226.25.

On Monday, August 22nd, James Huang bought 23,105 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $79,943.30.

On Friday, August 19th, James Huang acquired 171,116 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $559,549.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 191,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,400. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $51.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASI. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

