CashHand (CHND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,691.00

CashHand (CHND) traded 37% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One CashHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashHand has traded 62.2% lower against the dollar. CashHand has a market capitalization of $878.49 and approximately $3,691.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003600 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00153573 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009518 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 841.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000197 BTC.
About CashHand
CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.
