Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 5%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 39,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 219,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Cartier Resources Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.23 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

