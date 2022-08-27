CargoX Market Capitalization Tops $33.94 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $33.94 million and $852.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CargoX

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

