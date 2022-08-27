Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 89.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,910.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,894.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

