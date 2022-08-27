Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 171,075 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in General Motors by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 22.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

