Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 73,596 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 73,596 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $223.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average is $261.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.