Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 305,325 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305,325 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 11.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EQR opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

