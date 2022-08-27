Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 262,772 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,772 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 15.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 18.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty Price Performance

Duke Realty stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.