Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88,104 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE LOW opened at $200.99 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.39 and a 200-day moving average of $201.37. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

