Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406,063 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPX. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,305 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,365,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 549,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,750,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

