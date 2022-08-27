Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 134,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after buying an additional 149,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 164,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,006 shares of company stock worth $8,411,107. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

