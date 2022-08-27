Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 2.2 %

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$25.99 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.11 and a twelve month high of C$41.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$258.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.9357312 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$747,887.40. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586.

Several research firms recently commented on CWB. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.96.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

