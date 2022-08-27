Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $25,797,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

