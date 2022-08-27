Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 893,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,231. Canada Goose has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Canada Goose

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 928.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 33,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $949,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

