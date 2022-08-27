Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $173.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.58. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

