Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 143,954 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,888.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 219,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,098,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,367,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.