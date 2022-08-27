Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PSA stock opened at $344.52 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
