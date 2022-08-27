Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 167 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $158.67 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

