Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fastenal by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of FAST opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

