Cambridge Trust Co. Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

NYSE:CLX opened at $144.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

