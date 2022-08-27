Cambridge Trust Co. Has $449,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 321.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $405,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 128.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.7% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $63.41 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 905.99, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.