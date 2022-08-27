Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,128 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,573 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.