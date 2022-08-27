Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,099.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in American Water Works by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $151.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

