Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 1,143 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

