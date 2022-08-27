Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,787 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $385.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.22. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

