Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 34,759 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,759 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

