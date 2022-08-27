Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BP by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 205,014 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in BP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 164,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BP by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 67,628 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth about $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BP opened at $32.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.93.

BP Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

