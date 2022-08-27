Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $312,407,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $200,670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 232,428 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 865,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,833,000 after purchasing an additional 180,581 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $206.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $336.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

