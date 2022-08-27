Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $19.20 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.63 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

