Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 62,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of BATS NULV opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.
